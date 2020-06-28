The following real estate transfers were recorded between June 3-9, 2020:
600 East 21st Street, Jacob Steele to Kimberly and Joshua Lester, $99,900
718 Cedar Street, Brenda Shock to Wesley Hardin, $45,000
1129 Carter Road, Laura Feldpausch to Holly Holdway, $90,000
1718 Lock Avenue, Sandra Price and Jeffrey and Samantha Daugherty to April Ziemer and Martha Payne, $8,000
7206 Donald Avenue, Christopher and Crystal Purcell to Dylan Smalling, $114,000
5196 Wayne Bridge Road, Casey Thomas-Hardesty and Benjamin Hardesty to Patricia and Daniel Campbell, $90,000
6445 Valley Brook Trace, Sherman and Cheryl Cook to Connor and Alexis Quin, $175,000
2916 Christie Place, The Flippin Leepers LLC to Lloyd and Abigail Hughart, $144,100
11107 KY-764, Kenneth and Alice Morris to Savannah Mills and Dakota Morgan, $60,000
620 Carol Stream, Felicia Harper to Dorothy and Todd Carpenter, $106,250
2320 Platinum Place, Brock and Cassie Johnson to Logan and Heather Vanover, $221,400
2275 Westerfield Drive, John and Imogene Flemming to Donald Brown, $60,000
1000 Walnut Street, Mark Payne to Jerry and Virginia Bailey, $47,000
4044 Kensington Place, Arthur and Jane Stewart to Robert and Barbara Metcalf, $236,000
1707 East 19th Street, David and Sarah Stepp to Keila Coomer, $99,500
2226 West 7th Street, Pamela Johnson to Joel White, $5,000
6920 KY-56, Mary Kaelin to Brian and Theresa Wethington, $150,000
3857 South Griffith Avenue, Paul Martin Builders Inc. to Betty Armenderez, $230,000
615 Owen Court, Stanford Court LLC to Jacob and Shelby Murphy, $135,000
2127 Clinton Place West, Gregory Leach to Christal Thomson and Christian Beebe, $163,000
4618 Iron Circle, Jewell Goodman to Carrico Congleton Property LLC, $125,000
6667 Ditto Road, Robert and Marion Davis to Jacob and Sallie Anderson, $306,000
1927 Sheridan Place, Donald and Mary Cinnamond to David Lockard, $261,000
3952 Wood Trace, Jeff and Betty Taylor to Robert and Marian Davis, $308,000
1520 Griffith Avenue, James and Carolyn Kassinger to John and Julie Moore, $1,200,000
