The following were recorded between April 30 through May 4, 2020
2394 Monroe Avenue, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $34,500
2394 Monroe Avenue, Jagoe Homes Inc. to David Daniel, $279,466
6275 Valley Brook Trace, American Escrow & Closing Company to Cody and Rebecca Spinks, $237,500
6442 Spring Haven Trace, George and Misty Skinner to Sirva Relocation Credit LLC, $289,000
6442 Spring Haven Trace, Sirva Relocation Credit LLC to Matthew and Amber Phelps, $289,000
426 East 20th Street, Thekla’s Rentals LLC to Charles Miller, $72,500
1525 St. Marys Avenue, Sandra Adler to Jessica and John Jurkiewicz, $179,900
23 Colonial Court, Tammy Robertson to Steve Jones, $115,000
917 East 21st Street, Roger Brooks to Jim Damin, $37,500
1870 Fogle Road, U.S. Bank National Association to Antonia Teodoro-Regules, $30,000
6490 Valley Brook Trace, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
6490 Valley Brook Trace, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Chelsea and Christian Morris, $209,702
2351 Watson Circle, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Roger and Miriam Taylor, $214,000
2520 Eastland Drive, Kelly Morris and Sidney Guffy to Colton and Latasha Powers, $200,000
2930 West Fourth Street, General Glass Company LLC to JGOP LLC, $290,000
2642 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes LLC, $30,225
2642 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes LLC to Zackary and Breeana Haynes, $184,630
2639 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes LLC to Jan and Veronica Howard, $183,449
1901 Whispering Meadows Drive, Jagoe Homes LLC to Benjamin and Courtney Wilkerson, $268,074
8566 Ward Road, Michael and Nancy Hamilton to Nathan and Traci Knott, $225,000
2014 Dickey Drive, Steven and Charlene Render to Shelbie Falloway, $103,000
2337 Ottawa Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes LLC, $29,950
2337 Ottawa Drive Jagoe Homes LLC to Brandon and Shnina Neal, $198,853
2684 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes LLC, $66,450
1421 Cedar Street, Sara Ewing and William Lanham to Vicki Ellis, $260,000
4152 Brookhill Drive, John and Sharon Gillians to James and Jeannie Thompson, $265,000
4607 Lake Forest Drive, Toni Pride to Gregory and Louvinia Thomas, $330,000
5832 Hayden Bridge Road, Stuart and Robin Everly to Samuel and Stacy Holinde, $276,000
2630 Reid Road, Derrick and April Stracener to Bruce and Donna Clark, $309,900
7755 U.S.-54, David, Sandra and Jordan Yeckering to Lucas and Angela Case, $185,000
5116 Garnet Court, Vickie Askins to Lori Boswell, $245,000
2511 Avenue of the Parks, Shirley White to Youngjun Oh and Jungin Yang, $300,500
2804 Silver Creek Loop, William and Stephanie Gregory to National Nominee Services Inc., $219,000
2804 Silver Creek Loop, National Nominee Services Inc. to Ryan and Samantha Moseley, $219,000
5227 Trifecta Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Valorie Howe, $220,000
3640 Millers Fall Circle, Ryan and Samantha Moseley to Bradley and Ashley Smith, $122,000
2665 Central Park Court, Jagoe Homes LLC to James and Freda Jaquess, $187,349
3606 Comanche Place, Jewell and Patricia Culbertson to Mary and Christopher Tignor, $118,000
5436 Gerald Drive, Jared Kaelin to Wesley and Brittany Kruger, $129,500
2272 Meadowhill Lane, Randall Hayden and Stephanie Martin to Cletus Oppong, $275,000
4444 Taylor Drive, Jimmie and Sandra Sigers to Joseph and Megan Jaspersen, $175,000
100 Maple Street, U.S. Bank National Association to William Goris, $10,050
5123 Garnet Court, Robert and Peyton Hutson to Janine and Robert Vincent, $209,900
308 East 22nd Street, Margaret Roberts to Crab Properties LLC, $75,000
2339 Overlook Park, Christopher and Tonya Brown to Christina Stone, $277,000
1516 Jackson Street, Michael and Connie Cezeski to Geoff Williams, $29,000
4319 KY-142, Clay Kelton and Megan Huff to Erin and Michael Wegrzyn, $65,000
9020 Crisp Road, Darin and Emily Gatton to Brandon and April Mattingly, $195,500
2015 Oak Avenue, Ricky, Vicki and Sara Ammons to April Henderson, $85,000
3817 Cross Creek Trail, Claude and Donna Nichols to Vickie Askins, $220,000
6520 U.S.-231, James and Dianne Mackey to SAI One LLC, $509,000
2931 Tanglewood Drive, Kenneth Cecil to Christopher and Tonya Brown, $203,000
512 St. Ann Street, St. Joseph Female Ursuline Academy Inc. to Robert and Tina Stallings, $155,000
5010 Back Square Drive, Puzzle Pieces Inc. to HBH Investments LLC, $162,347.23
5010 Back Square Drive, HBH Investments LLC to Ohio Valley Insurance LLC, $275,000
200 Ben Ford Road, Hubert and Christine Vowels to Craig Richardson, $44,900
3607 Placid Place East, Lisa and Steve Ash to Robert and Tracy Riherd, $112,000
