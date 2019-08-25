The following real estate transfers were recorded between June 18 and June 26.
3147 Kentucky 144, RaceTrac Petroleum Inc. to Rajesal VI LLC, $930,000.
1735 Monarch Ave., David Boswell to Nicholas Pavlas, $46,000.
1084 Southgate Drive, Sherrell and Patricia Blair to Amanda and William Sosh, $185,000.
1936 Ottawa Drive, Matthew and Elizabeth Thompson to Michael Powell, $143,500.
3110 Daviess St., estate of Paul Puckett to Alexander and Lindsey Hicks, $94,500.
881 Plum St., estate of Percy Custer to Donald Brown, $4,000.
5440 Kentucky 1514, Daniel Osborne to U.S. Bank National Association, $29,250.
1059 Hill Ave., Mayfair Square Development Group LLC to Jeremy Luckett, $607,961.
4531 Cove Pointe, Imelda Ralph to Natalie and Matthew Meier, $150,000.
37 acres on Kentucky 554, estate of Frances Riney to Brian and Amanda Fischer, $284,000.
1230 Hill Ave., Reed and Lindsey Roberts to David and Lori Baker, $143,000.
710 W. Second St., Riverfront Forward LLC to City of Owensboro, $1,041,489.
2314 Palomino Place, Thompson Homes Inc. to Amber and Benjamin Ebelhar, $185,160.
5738 Kentucky 144, Angela L. Thompson to Eric Reynolds and Kelsey Jarboe, $250,000.
2500 Krauss Court, William and Melissa Jagoe to Walter and Megan Bosse, $244,560.
2213 Middleground Drive, Kevin and Roxanna Kirk to Anthony Westerfield and Jennifer Jones, $187,000.
2629 Sunrise Drive, Patricia Phillips to Bretnea Thomas, $84,500.
2505 Daviess St., Kevin and Shelby Mays to Emyle and Christopher Bartlett, $94,400.
600 Jed Place, Robert Easler to Koger Properties LLC, $26,000.
2941 Allen St., Mary Whitney to Anne Brown, $81,000.
1419 Parrish Court, Gabriel Garden LLC to Zenda Johnson, $73,000.
1616 E. 23rd St., Christian Potts to Shelly and Stacy Whittaker, $165,000.
3004 Saratoga Court, Brock and Kendal Quinton to Gregory R. and Hillary Strahan, $220,000.
4462-A Springhill Drive, Hillary and Rudy Strahan to Gerry and Sharon Taylor, $208,000.
900 Charles Scott Drive, Deborah and Stephen Payne to Mark and Debra Hess, $134,000.
2324 Wintergreen Loop N., Greg and Mary Alvey to Steven Voyles, $198,900.
2404 Strickland Drive, Debra Dronet to Joseph and Rita Ballard, $126,000.
2124 Westview Drive, Donald Richardson to Taylor and Ashley Barnes, $166,900.
2698 Landing Terrace, Matthew and Jessica Degnon to Mallorie Stroup, $147,500.
9615 Kelly Cemetery Road, Chris and Megan King to Dylan and Haley Payne, $68,000.
1220 Hickory Lane, Murray and Judith Hale to Matthew and Ivy Morris, $270,000.
Tract on East Tenth Street, Carl Henry Jr. to Danny and Mary Hocker, $10,000.
2419 Allen St., Matthew and Ivy Morris and others to Hunter Nord, $180,000.
5414 Medley Road and 5418 Medley Road, Vicki Helms to Jamie and Chris Carrico, $136,000.
4212 Yewells Landing W., Darian and Tara Boling to Donna and Steve Mast, $160,000.
330 E. 21st St., Paul and Rebecca Wethington and Brittany Laudermilt to Andrew O'Flynn, $72,000.
1729 St. Marys Ave., Cuba and Michael Armstrong to Emily Fleming, $166,000.
4382 Thruston Dermont Road, Otis and Susan Hicks to Norman and Mary Lou Howard, $230,000.
4886 Veach Road, Jackie Peveler to Northern Family Trust, $115,000.
3300 Carter Road, Daviess County Kentucky to City of Owensboro, one-third interest, $362,610.
3300 Carter Road, Owensboro-Daviess County Industrial Foundation and City of Owensboro to Riverfront Forward, $1,139,633.
409 Graystone Drive, Chester Ray to Jason and Patricia DuPlantis, $186,150.
610 Bolivar St., Jeremy and Nikki Knott to Morgan Maske, $98,000.
4318 Loft Cove, Hugh and Sandra Edds to Jacob Stein, $72,000.
1735 Freeman Ave., Joseph and Janice Hampton to Mary and Ryan McCauley, $257,500.
7735 Kentucky 144, Donald and Carolyn Lloyd to Amy Hildebrandt, $425,000.
125 E. Eighth St., Amanda and Brian Fisher and others to Morgan and Cameron Kelly and others, $115,000.
1915 E. 18th St., William and Marcia Millay to Kara Taylor, $76,100.
4707 Water Wheel Way, Amy Hildebrandt to Donald and Carolyn Lloyd, $300,000.
6391 Autumn Valley Trace, Alison and Betty McFarland to Charles and Crystal Sanders, $149,000.
4100 Yewells Landing W., Philip and Janet Tichenor to Kevin Hull and Maria Donatelli-Hull, $159,900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.