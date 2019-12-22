The following real estate transfers were recorded between Oct. 17 to Oct. 24
3405 Royal Drive, Barbara and Edward Smith to Jeanna Howard, $120,000
1406 Haynes Ave., Nicole Woodward to Wright Choice Properties LLC, $5,200
11226 Kentucky 231, Stephen and Karen Thompson to Braidon and Rachel Vance, $25,262
727 Jed Place, Kari Wimsatt to William Wimsatt, $79,000
1520 Robin Road, Richard Konkol to Leslie and Vicki Harrison, $225,000 for four parcels
3940 Cross Creek Trail, Charles and Jessica Long to Elizabeth Pfeiffer, $246,600
2018 W. First St., James Gaddis to Legacy Contracting of Kentucky LLC, $44,500
3985 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $38,500
3985 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Adam and Cassandra Mattingly, $297,515
2166 Summer Walk, Nicholas and Ashley Sims to James and Erin Beabout, $206,000
3542 Hummingbird Loop S., Kristen Slack to Michael Riggs, $145,000
2480 Calumet Trace, Gateway Land LLC to G.W. Development Inc., $675,000
2480 Calumet Trace, G.W. Development Inc. to Senior Green LLC, $825,000
329 Booth Ave., estate of Maurice Burton to Michael Wells, $65,000
96 Booth Field Road, IB Park LLC to RLK Farms Inc., $487,000
4401 Ridge Road, Eileen Payne to Clint and Amy Lanham, $80,000
1515 College Drive, Phillip and Sara Travis to Sharla and Jeffrey Wells, $264,900
1540 Oak Park Drive, Matthew and Andrea Scott to Philip and Sara Travis, $293,000
1818 S. Chesterfield Drive, Town & Country Property LLC to Dennis Arquette, $69,000
3436 Bold Forbes Way, estate of Bernadine Wilkerson to Freddie and Melinda Pipes, $155,000
3937 Brookfield Drive, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $36,750
3937 Brookfield Drive, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Jonathan and Cassandra Hamilton, $293,085
3217 Hummingbird Loop S., Alan and Rita Bivens to Ivonne Vazquez-Balseiro and Jesus Rodriguez-Robles, $107,000
1337 W. 15th St., Gregory and Mary Howard to Bruce and Heather Baldwin, $225,000
8969 Sacra Drive, Ronald and Alisa Roberts to Nolan Roberts and Micha Mattingly, $50,000
3580 New Hartford Road, Newcomb Oil Co. LLC to Cyrus Realty LLC, $1.2 million
Property on Murphy Road, Jim and Linda Conn to Larry and Marcella Heppler, $11,000
1004 Audubon Ave., Lauren Goffinet to Elaine McMurtrie, $79,900
4130 Harbor Hills Trace, Recommended Management Team LLC to Heather and Phillip King, $197,350
2508 S. Cherokee Drive, Kathleen and William Richard to Caitlin Griffin, $144,900
1776 E. 26th St., Kenneth and Carolyn Wathen to Shelby Powers, $120,000
6367 Autumn Valley Trace, Daniel and Megan-Rheanna Gleason to Benjamen and Jennifer White, $162,000
3812 Pine Lake Court, James and Robin Hagerman to Robert and Linda Hoover, $231,000
2332 Tradition Ave., Donna Bartlett to Baw Reh and Peh Meh, $142,500
2537 Palomino Place, Gregory Cecil and Kari Cecil to Dennis Prow and Katie Millay, $195,000
3812 Shelly Drive, Samuel and Valerie Cole to Carla Carter, $129,900
5666 Lane Road, Nathan and Audra Shutt to Christopher and Julie Carwile, $50,000
2524 Cavalcade Drive, Rene and Lindsay Velez to Zhane Krampe and Kayla Jones, $139,900
3135 Avenue of the Parks, Larkin Wetzel to Robert and Alice Cook, $164,400
600 Poindexter St., Shamsher and Amarjit Gollan to Harini and Joseph Cardwell, $30,000
2652 Dellwood Valley Lane, Jarod and Tara Allen to Dustie and Brandon Moseley, $213,000
4220 Hawthorne Drive, estate of Anna Spencer to Heather Viles, $93,900
6484 Autumn Valley Trace, Kyle and Rachel Besing to Tara and Jarod Allen, $167,000
5305 Old Hartford Road, James Simmons to Ralph and Christina Muffett, $155,000
2644 Garden Drive, William and Heavyn Wilson to Andrew and Teresa Young, $130,000
3813 Steele Drive, estate of Mary Riney to Annella Dixon, $105,000
2535 Lewis Lane, Joseph Mills and Mason Richardson to Simone McCormack, $119,400
2210 S. Stratford Drive, Shirley and Joseph McKay to Katerina Laouta, $167,000
3220 Trails Way, Brian and Samantha Lee to Myles Lee and Lauren Widner, $142,400
2634 Cherry Blossom Court, Deer Valley Subdivision LLC to Jagoe Homes Inc., $30,225
2634 Cherry Blossom Court, Jagoe Homes Inc. to Kevin Mitchell, $161,163
3710 Bordeaux Loop N., Jeanne Abshire and Jennifer Sheppard to Thekla's Rentals LLC, $127,200
6184 St. Lawrence Road, Amy Hagan to Brian and Samantha Lee, $185,000
3640 Wood Trace, Mark and Virginia Fulks to Christopher and Krista Camp, $318,000
525 Walnut St., Blonde Flamingo LLC to Courtney and Jordan Voyles, $77,000
2625 W. Eighth St., Mary Morton to SSG 1998 LLC, $91,500
1644 Griffith Ave., Addison Miles LLC to the Rubenstein Family Revocable Trust, $360,000
