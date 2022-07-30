Pat and Harry Roberts of Hawesville are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
Patricia Ann Lauricella of Dayton, Ohio and Harry Dean Roberts III of Lewisport were married Aug. 5, 1972, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. The Rev. Charles Fischer officiated the ceremony. Attendants included Victor Estes and Norman King, best men, and Ellie Coomes and Jeaninie Joyce, bridesmaids.
Pat is retired from the Kentucky Department of Social Services, and Harry is retired from the Hancock County Public School system. They attend St. Columbia Catholic Church in Lewisport.
The couple has two sons, Sean (Cindy) Roberts and children, Caitlyn, Hayden, Nichole, and Alexis of Louisville, and Craig (Madeline) Roberts and children, David and Matthew of Spooner, Wisconsin.
The celebration for the couple will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
