Karen Weaver and David Lee Smith
Karen Weaver and David Lee Smith, of Owensboro, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
The couple was married Aug. 4, 1973, at Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro.
The ceremony was performed by the Rev. Henry Schafer, and the main attendants were Arthur and Barbara Harris.
The couple has two children, Ryan D. Smith of Denver, Colorado, and Adam M. Smith of Sydney, Australia, and two grandchildren, Zara of Sydney, Australia, and Michael of Texas.
Karen spent 40 years as a teacher and taught from middle school through college.
She graduated from Brescia University and Purdue University. David had a 30-year career in newspaper publishing, which began in the mailroom at the Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer and finished as president and CEO of Thomson Newspapers Indiana. They are active members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Owensboro.
Karen and David are celebrating their anniversary with a trip to Maui, Hawaii.
