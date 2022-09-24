Dwight and Drusella Wilkinson
Dwight and Drusella Wilkinson celebrated 60 years of marriage in August of 2022. They married August 10, 1962, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. They have three daughters, Tracy Levey of Memphis, Tennessee, Shelley Wyatt of Owensboro, and Christy Stone of Henderson.
The couple has spent the month in celebration of their anniversary. They celebrated with Dwight’s 87th birthday, a high school reunion, a surprise photo shoot with all of the family, and a trip with all three of their daughters and Jason Stone, son-in-law, and Jewel Stone, granddaughter.
It has been a wonderful 60 years and a great celebration of those years.
