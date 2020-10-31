The Red Devils jumped in front early and never looked back.
Owensboro High School raced out to a 41-0 first-quarter lead before cruising to a 69-6 football victory over visiting Breckinridge County on Friday night at Rash Stadium. The Red Devils forced five turnovers, two of which were returned for touchdowns, and junior quarterback Gavin Wimsatt recorded four total touchdowns to help his team secure an 8-0 finish to the regular season.
“It’s hard to be disappointed with our efficiency on both sides of the ball,” OHS coach Jay Fallin said. “When that happens, the score can get up there quickly. Obviously, defensively, we’re thrilled.
“It’s the No. 1 way to increase your likelihood of winning — winning the turnover battle increases your likelihood of winning, and losing the turnover battle increases your likelihood of losing.”
OHS wasted little time getting started. On just the second play of the game, Sahvon Hines scooped up a loose fumble and returned it 10 yards for the score.
One play after forcing a Breckinridge County punt moments later, Owensboro’s Kenyata Carbon took a sweep up the right sideline for a 64-yard touchdown scamper.
On the Fighting Tigers’ next possession, Javius Taylor picked off Breck quarterback Kiyren Watkins and returned it 25 yards for another Red Devils TD and subsequent 20-0 lead.
According to Fallin, the key was his players swarming to the football.
“If we have a bunch of guys at the ball, and we’re got the ballcarrier wrapped up, the second guy can strip the ball, and somebody else is around to recover it,” he said. “Picks, if we do our job and are where we need to be, and we can force some pressure on the quarterback, the ball’s going to be off a little bit.”
Wimsatt extended his team’s advantage with a 1-yard TD sneak with 4:43 left in the opening frame, and after the Red Devils forced a fumble on Breck’s very next play, Wimsatt connected with Treyvon Tinsley for a 16-yard score.
An interception by Owensboro’s Maurice Moorman set up another touchdown — a 33-yard scoring strike from Wimsatt to Khalil Rogers — that put the Red Devils ahead 41-0 and forced the KHSAA-mandated running clock with 3:20 left in the first quarter.
Two more scores in the second quarter — a 10-yard end-around rushing score by Steven Stevenson and a 25-yard reception by Ben Flaherty from Wimsatt — pushed OHS to a 55-0 halftime advantage.
With substitutes playing the second half, the Red Devils scored twice more in the third quarter. Reserve quarterback Kasey Boone threw a 30-yard TD to Ben Cecil, and Taquan Robinson carried in a 3-yard score.
Breckinridge County (3-4) got on the board with a 3-yard QB keeper by Watkins late in the fourth quarter.
The full-game effort was exactly what OHS coaches wanted to see.
“It’s easy to be excited about Bowling Green or a City-County opponent, but we wanted our guys to bring that same focus, intensity and enthusiasm in a game like this,” Fallin said. “And I thought we did that. Now, we have a week to get healthy and get ready to go on a run.”
With the victory, the Red Devils secured their first undefeated regular season in more than 25 years.
“We’re excited for the guys,” Fallin said. “It’s something we haven’t had here since 1993.
“It’s exciting to go into the playoffs with an undefeated record, and we hope to keep pushing that forward.”
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 0-0-0-6 — 6
OWENSBORO 41-14-14-0 — 69
O-Hines 10 fumble return (Lanz kick)
O-Carbon 64 run (kick failed)
O-Taylor 25 interception return (Lanz kick)
O-Wimsatt 1 run (Lanz kick)
O-Tinsley 16 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
O-Rogers 33 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
O-Stevenson 10 run (Lanz kick)
O-Flaherty 25 pass from Wimsatt (Lanz kick)
O-Cecil 30 pass from Boone (Lanz kick)
O-Robinson 3 run (Lanz kick)
B-Watkins 3 run (kick failed)
