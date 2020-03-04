The Owensboro Red Devils aren’t spinning their wheels as they prepare to defend last season’s boys’ 3rd Region Basketball Tournament title.
In fact, OHS is red-hot entering the eight-team single-elimination event, which begins Wednesday at the Sportscenter.
The 9th District champion Red Devils (19-10) begin play at 6 p.m. on Thursday against 11th District runner-up Meade County (10-16).
“We’re riding the momentum right now and we just need to keep it up,” said OHS coach Rod Drake, whose team has won six of its last seven games, the only loss coming to 14th District champion Bowling Green by a single point. “We need to stay with it, keep doing the things that got us to this point.”
Owensboro is led by senior power forward Jaiden Greathouse, the team’s leading scorer (13 ppg) and rebounder (7.3).
In addition, the Devils feature junior guard Amari Robinson-Wales (12.6 ppg), sophomore forward Gavin Wimsatt (12 ppg, 6.4 rpg), and late-charging freshman guard Kenyatta Carbon (9 ppg), who poured in 25 points in his team’s semifinal district tournament conquest of Daviess County.
Meade County is led by senior center Mitchell Dozier (14.8 ppg, 6 rpg), junior power forward Casey Turner (12.7 ppg) and junior point guard Canon Decker (10.1 ppg).
“They’ll be very well-coached and they’ll want to play a slow pace in the half-court,” Drake said of the Green Wave. “Defense will be key for us. Defense can save you even when you’re having a bad night at the offensive end.”
The tournament opens at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, with 12th District champion Butler County (21-9) taking on 9th District runner-up Owensboro Catholic (18-14).
The Bears feature one of the region’s top players in senior swingman Parker Rice, who leads the team in scoring (19 ppg) and rebounding (8 rpg).
Rice gets help from sophomore forward Solomon Flener (9.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg), junior forward Leevi McMillin (8.7 ppg, 6.4 rpg) and junior guard Hayden Hodge (8.4 ppg), among others.
“Rice is a very good basketball player,” Catholic High coach Tim Riley said. “He can make a 3, get to the rim, and he can pass and rebound the ball. We’ve got to find a way to shut him down.
“They play a lot of zone — their size and length makes them successful with it.”
The Aces enter the regional having lost five of their last six, and are led by a pair of sophomores — point guard Brian Griffith (16.8 ppg) and center Ji Webb (13.2 ppg, 7.2 rpg). Senior forward Drew Hartz averages 11.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per outing.
Wednesday’s 7:45 p.m. nightcap will be a battle between 11th District champion Breckinridge County (20-9) and 10th District runner-up McLean County (21-11).
The Fighting Tigers feature high-scoring senior guard Kaeveon Mitchell, who averages 24.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. Another veteran, senior Justin Shrewsberry, averages 12.3 points and a team-best 7 rebounds per game.
McLean County is paced by senior forward Logan Patterson, who leads the squad in scoring (18 ppg) and rebounding. Perimeter threat Jacob Clark averages 12.6 points per game, and Brady Dame is second on the team in rebounding (5.6 rpg).
Thursday’s 7:45 p.m. game — following OHS-Meade County — will pit 10th District champion Muhlenberg County (19-11) against 12th District runner-up Grayson County (10-21).
Leading the Mustangs is junior guard Nash Divine (15.2 ppg), sophomore guard Trey Lovell (10.3 ppg) and junior forward Hayden Perkins, the team’s top rebounder at 7.7 per contest.
Muhlenberg County enters the regional tournament having won 11 of its last 12 games.
Grayson County, which came on late in the season, is paced by senior guard Nolan Shartzer (17.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg) and sophomore guard Keegan Sharp (9.4 ppg).
The Cougars have won five of their last seven games.
The semifinal round is scheduled for 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, with the championship game set for 7 p.m. on (Tuesday) March 10.
