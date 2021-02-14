Amari Robinson-Wales scored a game-high 22 points to lead Owensboro High School to a 45-40 boys’ basketball win over McLean County on Saturday in Calhoun.
Chris Glover added 10 points for the Red Devils, who improved to 4-2.
Brady Dame scored 17 points for McLean County (9-5), which also got 10 points from Travis Phillips.
OWENSBORO 8-10-10-17 — 45
McLEAN COUNTY 14-7-6-13 — 40
Owensboro (45) — Robinson-Wales 22, Glover 10, Hinton 8, McCampbell 4, Powell 1.
McLean County (40) — Dame 17, Phillips 10, Arnold 5, Larkin 3, Brackett 3, Durbin 2.
OHIO COUNTY 58,
DAVIESS COUNTY 37
The Eagles shot 53% from the field and limited DC to just 31% shooting to capture a win in Hartford.
With the victory, Ohio County improved to 6-6.
Cole Burch and Camron Johnson scored 12 points for DC (4-7), with Burch also tallying eight rebounds and four steals.
DAVIESS COUNTY 10-3-17-7 — 37
OHIO COUNTY 19-16-6-17 — 58
Daviess County (37) — Burch 12, Johnson 12, Payne 3, Renfrow 3, Tomes 3, Dees 2, Stratton 2.
Ohio County (58) — Individual stats not available.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 59, EVANSVILLE REITZ 53
Gray Weaver scored 18 points, Brian Griffith recorded 17 points, and the Aces outscored Reitz 22-7 in the fourth quarter for a comeback victory in Evansville.
Ji Webb added 16 points for Catholic (11-3).
Owen Dease and Gavin Schippert scored 12 points apiece for Reitz (12-3).
OWENSBORO CATH. 13-13-11-22 — 59
EVANSVILLE REITZ 10-15-21-7 — 53
Owensboro Catholic (59) — Weaver 18, Griffith 17, Webb 16, McFarland 4, Scales 2, Barber 2.
Evansville Reitz (53) — Dease 12, Schippert 12, E. Higgs 10, Jarvis 7, I. Higgs 6, Tinson 4, McHugh 2.
WEBSTER COUNTY 72, WHITESVILLE TRINITY 59
Denver Dickens and Landon Huff scored 15 points apiece as the Raiders fell in Dixon.
Nate Hernandez added 12 points for Trinity (5-8).
Destin Allen and Aaron Harmon scored 19 points each for Webster County (14-3), while Hunter McNaughton finished with 15.
WHITES. TRINITY 14-16-17-12 — 59
WEBSTER COUNTY 14-18-19-21 — 72
Whitesville Trinity (59) — Dickens 15, Huff 15, Hernandez 12, Wright 7, Smith 6, Hatfield 2, Howard 2,
Webster County (72) — Allen 19, Harmon 19, McNaughton 15, Rowan 8, Warren 5, Raley 3, Turner 2, Nelson 1.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
McLEAN COUNTY 52,
DAVIESS COUNTY 38
Bailei Walker scored 24 points to lead the Lady Cougars to a win at DCHS. The victory was the eighth in a row for McLean County, which improved to 8-3.
Adylan Ayer and Brooklyn Daugherty scored 10 points apiece for the Lady Panthers (5-5).
McLEAN COUNTY 10-15-12-15 — 52
DAVIESS COUNTY 7-15-12-4 — 38
McLean County (52) — Walker 24, Burrough 9. Rush-Owen 9, Christian 7, Bolton 2.
Daviess County (38) — Ayer 10, Daugherty 10, Mewes 8, Spurrier 8, Payne 2.
MARSHALL COUNTY 56, OWENSBORO CATHOLIC 42
Kinsley Goetz scored 16 points for the Lady Aces in a loss in Draffenville. Catholic slipped to 8-5.
Halle Langhi scored 16 points to pace Marshall County (13-1), with Jada Driver and Layne Pea adding 11 and 10 points, respectively.
OWENSBORO CATH. 4-7-11-22 — 42
MARSHALL COUNTY 9-22-16-9 — 56
Owensboro Catholic (44) — Goetz 16, Johnson 8, Hayden 7, Keelin 3, Riney 3, Head 2, Maggard 2, Conkright 1.
Marshall County (56) — Langhi 16, Driver 11, Pea 10, Jezik 9, Conner 7, Galloway 3.
