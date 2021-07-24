Penny Edwards Reece is heading home to Leitchfield.
A Grayson County native and 2016 inductee into the Grayson County Schools Hall of Fame, the three-time state champion coach has been named to lead the Grayson County High School softball team. She will take over the program from Ted Hill.
“I think it’s something that you always think about, about maybe going home,” Reece said. “The Grayson County job has opened up several times over the last few years and I would think about it, but the timing just wasn’t right.”
Reece spent the past four years at Meade County High School rebuilding the program. Previously, she served as the head coach at Greenwood High School in Bowling Green where her teams won three state titles and was recognized as the state’s coach of the year six times.
Her time at Greenwood included 11 region championships and 16 district championships.
She took the Meade County job in 2018 after a three-year absence from coaching and compiled a 73-37-2 record with the Lady Waves.
In May, Reece became the state’s all-time winningest high school softball coach. She has a 680-187-4 career mark in 23 seasons.
Grayson County affords her new challenges.
The Lady Cougars, who like Greenwood and Meade County are in the 3rd Region, finished the 2021 season with a 7-26 overall record, ending its season with a 19-9 loss to Butler County in the Lady Cougars’ 12th District Tournament opener.
“The Grayson County program has a lot to build on. There’s some good young kids. There is still a lot of slow pitch softball in that area for the younger kids and so that’s something that is holding that program back a little bit. Hopefully, I can bring some insight into that and get them to see that you’ve got to get these kids started at a much younger age,” Reece said. “But there’s a good foundation there....It’s basically going to be starting from the ground up on fundamentals, learning how to win and just getting that pride back into that program again.”
