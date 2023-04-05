Kentucky sharpshooter Antonio Reeves will go through the 2023 NBA Draft process while maintaining his college eligibility, he announced Tuesday.
A transfer from Illinois State, Reeves ranked second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.4 points off the bench for the Wildcats on his way to capturing SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year honors.
Despite going just 1 of 10 from long distance in UK’s 75-69 loss to Kansas State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, Reeves became just the 11th player in program history with 80 made 3-pointers in a season while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc.
His 80 made 3s rank sixth all-time at UK by a first-year player, behind only Jamal Murray (113), Malik Monk (104), Brandon Knight (87), Patrick Sparks (82) and James Young (82).
Reeves made multiple 3s in 21 of 34 games, three of more 14 times, four or more 10 times, five or more four times, and six twice.
Reeves was one of only three transfers in the portal last offseason who averaged 20 points per game or more. He lived up to his reputation as a scorer in his first season in Lexington.
After struggling to get comfortable in his role early in the season, Reeves scored in double figures in 26 of 34 games, had 10 games of 20 points or more, including four of his last six. Most notably, he scored a career-high 37 points in a win at Arkansas; 22 in a first round NCAA Tournament win over Providence; 21 vs. Auburn; 27 at Ole Miss; and 23 vs. Texas A&M.
Reeves was named the Most Valuable Player of Kentucky’s 4-game trip to the Bahamas last summer, averaging a team-high 17 points in just 19.3 minutes per game while shooting 52.4% (22 of 42) from the floor and 51.9% from long range (14 of 27), while making all 10 of his free throw attempts.
Reeves was the second-leading scorer of the 1,500-plus players coming out of the transfer portal, behind only Detroit’s Antoine Davis (23.9 PPG). He picked Kentucky over DePaul, Nebraska, Oregon and Xavier.
Originally from Chicago, Reeves attended perennial powerhouse Simeon High School and played for the Mac Irvin Fire of the Nike EYBL, where UK assistant Chin Coleman was once the director.
