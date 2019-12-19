Reflecting on McLean's 2019 football season
The 2019 football season for the McLean County Cougars was a wonderful ride filled with excitement, hard work, perseverance, big wins, last second wins and most importantly, the grit and belief to STAY THE COURSE. Our players showed belief in themselves, in their teammates and their coaches and so did this community.
When the season began in August, not many people believed that this team was going to be anything more than average. I heard people say, "maybe we would win more than we would lose." But a funny thing happened. It turned into the season no one saw coming. Players bought into the process.
Parents encouraged and were positive when times were tough and players improved weekly.
To the towns and communities that are McLean County, the local businesses, fans and media: You are unreal. The Community is just DIFFERENT here than everywhere else. There are a million things you all have done to support us this season. This community mobilized to help this team succeed, just as you have done, and would do for any group of young people on a mission to achieve.
High school football is a special thing, especially in small towns like Calhoun. In our society, one of the most noticeable traits missing from many young people is the ability to be accountable. In our program we try to model this trait and teach these young men this very important lesson. During this season, our team witnessed an entire community coming together to help them succeed. McLean County Football is a part of the fabric of this community. We are a FAMILY. In a family, each member is accountable to the rest. This team is accountable to this community. We will continue to strive to represent this community the best we can. We want to be there for this community, as you all were here for us. I am proud to be a part of the McLean County Community and can't wait to see you all and thank you in person.
Thank You,
Coach Wagner
