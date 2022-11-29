The Windy Hollow Biscuit House, 630 Emory Drive, is doing double duty these days.
From 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday, it’s a country cooking breakfast house.
And from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, it’s Pamir Afghan Cuisine, the city’s first Afghan restaurant.
Evelyn Miller, who owns the Biscuit House with her daughter, Hallie McCarty, said, “We’re thrilled to host them. We’re open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings and the restaurant just sets there the rest of the time. It’s a perfect situation.”
Diane Ford, site director for the International Center in Owensboro, said Pamir served more than 250 people during a soft opening Saturday and Sunday.
“That says a lot about Owensboro,” she said. “I’m beyond proud of them and of Owensboro for supporting the refugees.”
She said the combination of Southern cooking and Afghan cuisine in the same building is unique.
“You couldn’t put two more opposing types of food together,” Ford said. “But it works.”
Pamir is owned by Khaibar Shafaq, Tariq Pakzad and Edris Akbari, Afghan refugees who arrived in Owensboro a year ago.
Pamir, Shafaq said, is a beautiful mountain in Afghanistan.
The three arrived in Owensboro along with about 200 other Afghan refugees who resettled here after the U.S. forces withdrew from Afghanistan.
“It was quite difficult getting out,” Shafaq said. “We waited days and didn’t know if we were going to get out. We had to get through checkpoints. There was a huge crowd outside the airport, a lot of shooting and explosions. We didn’t know where we were going.”
First, they were sent to Germany, waiting for security clearances.
“Then, we finally got a letter saying we were going to Owensboro, Kentucky,” Shafaq said. “We had never even heard of Kentucky.”
Shafaq, who worked for the International Red Cross in disaster relief in the Middle East, Africa and Europe, said he landed in Owensboro with $20 in his pocket.
Muslims need Halal food, which adheres to Islamic law.
And it was hard to come by in Owensboro.
So, the men began cooking in the kitchen at First Christian Church.
“We were cooking for 200 people” who were temporarily housed in the Comfort Suites hotel, Shafaq said.
He said the the volunteers who worked with the refugees “really appreciated the food.”
That’s where the idea for the restaurant began, about eight months ago.
Now, Shafaq said, “We want to show our culture to the community and tell our story. The community has been very welcoming. We are happy here.”
He said Afghans from other states are starting to move to Owensboro.
Ford said one came from Alaska recently saying he had heard so many good things about the city.
Akbari, a journalist in Afghanistan for 14 years, said the climate here isn’t much different from back home.
Pakzad said he had a restaurant in Afghanistan and ran an English language and computer center there.
Jawad Karimi, the chef at the restaurant, was a chef at a U.S. base in Afghanistan.
Shafaq said the menu, which includes tasting plates and traditional tea service, offers different flavors, fresh food and is served family style.
The most popular dish on the menu is Kabuli Pulaw, which features rice, beef, caramelized carrots, raisins and almonds.
Ford said the food “has a depth of flavor and is very healthy and fresh comfort food. It’s not spicy.”
Miller said Pamir may open for lunch one day a week in the future.
There are 12 employees now.
Pamir adds to Owensboro’s international cuisine scene, which now includes Greek, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, Mexican, Thai, Burmese and now Afghan.
