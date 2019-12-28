Man shot by police in Louisville charged with attempted murder
LOUISVILLE — A man who hit a police officer with a stolen vehicle in Kentucky was shot by the officer and faces attempted murder and other charges, police said.
Thomas Brooks, 40, drove off in the vehicle, crashed and ran on foot before being apprehended, Louisville police told news outlets. Police told Brooks to show his hands but he took off, and the vehicle made contact with the officer Thursday, the arrest report said.
Brooks was taken to University Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Another officer, who did not fire any rounds, was injured after hitting a utility pole during the chase, Assistant Chief Robert Schroeder said. That officer and the one hit by the vehicle are expected to survive.
Police said they found drugs and paraphernalia inside the vehicle. Brooks was jailed and also charged with fleeing or evading police, receiving stolen property, assault, tampering with physical evidence and complicity to trafficking a controlled substance.
Police: Man found dead inside burned home in Pleasureville
PLEASUREVILLE — A man was found dead inside a home that burned, Kentucky State Police said Friday.
Investigators do not suspect foul play in the death of James Bullion, 67, of Pleasureville in Henry County, state police said in a news release.
The fire was reported around 6 a.m. Tuesday, and Bullion’s body was found inside after the fire was extinguished, the release said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
Birding festival set for West Tennessee, western Kentucky
PARIS, Tenn. — Friends of the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge is planning its winter bird-watching event in West Tennessee near western Kentucky.
The Wings of Winter Birding Festival is held over much of the Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley region in an area that is home to over 300 bird species. About 200 of the species gather there during their regular winter migration, according to a news release from the Tennessee National Wildlife Refuge.
Ranger Joan Howe said the event brings in speakers and guides to provide expertise. In the two years the refuge has hosted the event, as many as 120 bird and waterfowl species were spotted during the three-day festival.
The event takes place Jan. 24 to 26. Registration is open online through Jan. 1.
