Labor Cabinet employee awarded $500K in lawsuit over firing
LOUISVILLE -- A Kentucky jury awarded $500,000 to a former Labor Cabinet employee who said he was fired for reporting problems with an apprenticeship program promoted by Gov. Matt Bevin.
The Courier Journal reports Michael Donta was awarded $133,500 for lost wages Thursday, plus $366,500 in punitive damages.
Donta's lawsuit says he was fired for reporting that Bevin's nursing apprenticeship program wasn't properly approved by federal labor officials. It's unclear if his claim is true, as the defense rejected it and the program appears on the labor department's apprenticeship finder website .
Donta's termination letter says he was dismissed without cause.
The jury rejected Donta's claim that he was also fired for reporting alleged sexual harassment by former director of the program, Winston Bennett.
The Labor Cabinet says they're planning to appeal.
Official: 3 die in crash on western state highway
HOPKINSVILLE -- An official says three people have died in a crash on a western Kentucky highway.
News outlets report the three-vehicle crash occurred Friday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County.
Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham told WKRN-TV that the crash involved a tractor-trailer and two cars. He said three people from one car died and a fourth person from the same vehicle was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries. He said a person in the other car suffered minor injuries and the truck driver wasn't injured.
Christian County Sheriff's Office spokesman Chris Miller told The Kentucky New Era officials are trying to determine how the crash happened.
The southbound lanes of the highway are closed while police investigate.
1 arrested in clash between 200 near apartment
LOUISVILLE -- One man has been arrested in a fight between about 200 people outside of a Kentucky apartment complex.
The Courier Journal reports 30-year-old Vernon B. Carter III was arrested Thursday and charged with wanton endangerment and disorderly conduct. He's set to appear in court Friday. Louisville police responded early Thursday to a report of 200 "disorderly" people at the complex west of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
An arrest report says officers arrived to hear gunshots as the group fled. It says Carter was seen fleeing with his hands behind his back and police determined he had a handgun. Carter told police that he had been visiting his girlfriend's apartment and tried to intervene in the fight, ultimately shooting into the air and crowd. No injuries were reported.
Wildlife center to host hunting and fishing day
FRANKFORT -- Kentucky's Salato Wildlife Education Center is hosting a hunting and fishing day.
A statement from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources says admission to the Salato center in Frankfort is free on Aug. 10. It says there will be several hands-on demonstrations and presentations aimed at giving people of all ages an introduction to fishing and hunting.
Those who attend can try 3-D archery, archery trap shooting, air rifle shooting, casting and fishing. There will also be an elk presentation.
In addition to the special events, the Salato center features some of Kentucky's native wildlife in naturalized enclosures and has multiple trails in wooded areas.
Bidding process set for bankrupt U.S. coal operator Blackjewel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. -- A federal judge on Friday approved a bidding process for mines owned by bankrupt coal operator Blackjewel LLC.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Frank Volk in Charleston agreed with a motion by Blackjewel on a proposal made by Bristol, Tennessee-based Contura Energy.
Contura has offered $20.6 million as the stalking horse bidder for three mines owned by Milton-based Blackjewel. The purchase could put hundreds back to work at the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines in Wyoming and Pax Surface Mine in Scarbro, West Virginia. They've been closed since Blackjewel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection July 1.
Blackjewel attorney Stephen Lerner said the bidding process as approved offers the "best opportunity" for the acquisition of the company's assets.
Blackjewel also operates mines in Kentucky and Virginia, and the fate of those depends on the outcome of the bidding process.
If other qualifying bids are made by a Wednesday deadline, an auction would be held next Thursday. Lerner said any party could bid on any combination of Blackjewel's assets.
According to Contura, it would provide an $8.1 million deposit toward the purchase to be applied to cash-strapped Blackjewel's expenses. Contura would acquire the assets without assuming Blackwater's liens.
Under the proposal, Blackjewel's 401(k) employee retirement plan would be terminated, allowing workers whose paychecks have bounced to have immediate access to their contributions.
In Wyoming, Blackjewel holds the license to mine coal in Wyoming while Contura, a company created out of the 2015 bankruptcy of Alpha Natural Resources, holds the state mine permits. Blackjewel recently missed a $1 million tax payment owed to Campbell County, Wyoming.
Contura sold the Wyoming mines to Blackjewel in 2017. They were the among the top-producing coal mines in the U.S.
Blackjewel follows other major U.S. coal producers that have filed for bankruptcy protection in recent years, including Englewood, Colorado-based Westmoreland Coal Co. in October and Gillette, Wyoming-based Cloud Peak Energy in May.
St. Louis-based Peabody Energy Corp. emerged from bankruptcy protection in 2017 and both St. Louis-based Arch Coal and Bristol, Virginia-based Alpha emerged in 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.