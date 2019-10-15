Health department board schedules quarterly meeting for Oct. 22
The Green River District Health Department Board of Health meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at the district's administrative office on Breckenridge Street.
The agenda includes a review of the 2018-2019 financial audit, first quarter 2020 financial summary, 2020 budget amendment, review of internal control procedures and the health director's report.
Father, 2 daughters found in Kentucky barn following blaze
BUTLER -- Officials say the victims of a weekend barn fire in northern Kentucky have been identified as a father and two daughters.
Kentucky State Police Sgt. Brinton Rollins told news outlets that 35-year-old Carl Grizovicu and his 7-year-old and 9-year-old daughters were found inside the barn after the blaze was extinguished.
The Falmouth Fire Department says the fire was reported late Sunday in a barn along Kentucky 17. A fire official says the mother and three other children were not in the barn at the time of the fire.
Kentucky woman found dead, burned in South Carolina ditch
CHESTER, S.C. -- Authorities have identified a burned body found in a South Carolina ditch as that of a Kentucky woman.
News outlets report the sheriff's office of Chester County, South Carolina, identified the woman as 31-year-old Melissa I. Whitis, of Frankfort. Authorities didn't immediately release her cause of death.
A sheriff's office statement released last week says Whitis' body was found on Sept. 20, about 100 miles from where she's believed to have been in North Carolina three days earlier.
WBTV-TV reports it took about 20 days for authorities to identify Whitis. Sheriff Max Dorsey says they had to track down the manufacturer of her medical implant and possible hospitals where it was implanted. He says authorities want information from anyone who saw or contacted Whitis between Sept. 17 and Sept 20.
