AIDS Holiday Project looking for sponsors
The Owensboro AIDS Coalition and the Tri-State AIDS Holiday Project are still working to meet the needs of several low-income households impacted by HIV/AIDS in the area. A wish list and clothing sizes for each household are available.
Items must be returned by Monday morning for Christmas delivery. To sponsor a family, please contact 3statealliance@gmail.com or 812-480-0204, or to make an online donation, visit TSAGL.org/donate.html.
University of Kentucky to raise starting wages by $2
LEXINGTON — The University of Kentucky has announced a $2 increase in the starting wages for regular employees.
University President Eli Capilouto says the increase from $10.40 to $12.50 an hour is “the right thing to do.” The increase would begin on July 1.
It’s one of several improvements in benefits for employees announced by Capilouto on Thursday, including more time off for parental leave for childbirth, adoption or foster care and allowing all new employees to participate in the university’s matching retirement savings plan.
The starting wage increase will impact about 1,700 employees. Other employees making above the new starting wage will also see pay increases.
A team of administrators analyzed starting wages at other universities in the region and in the Southeastern Conference and made recommendations.
