Friday night fire damages home
A Friday night fire caused heavy damage to a home on Benton Avenue.
Owensboro Fire Department Chief Steve Mitchell said the fire was reported at 8:05 p.m. at the home in the 1300 block of Benton Avenue. Mitchell said the home’s occupants were inside at the time, and a neighbor informed them the house was on fire.
The fire is believed to have began in the attic. The fire did extensive damage to the home, which was built by Habitat for Humanity.
Mitchell said the American Red Cross was called to assist the family. Firefighters were still working the blaze as of 9 p.m. Friday. The cause of the fire will be investigated.
Kentucky authorities: Pilot of small plane dies in crash
PADUCAH — Authorities in Kentucky say the pilot of a small plane has died in a crash not far from a regional airport.
News outlets report Airport Authority Board Chair George Bray confirmed a plane downed near the Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah on Thursday night.
McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter says the plane crashed into a wooded area. He confirmed to WPSD the pilot who died was the only person on board. On Friday, Carter identified the pilot as 49-year-old Dr. Clint Hill of Paducah.
Man charged in store shooting returning to mental facility
LOUISVILLE — A judge has sent a white man accused of killing two black people at a Kentucky grocery store back to a state mental health facility.
WDRB-TV reports that a judge decided Thursday to return Gregory Bush to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center for treatment.
In July, Bush was deemed mentally competent to stand trial on state charges including murder and wanton endangerment. Bush has pleaded not guilty to the October 2018 shootings of 69-year-old Maurice Stallard and 67-year-old Vickie Lee Jones at a Kroger in suburban Louisville. Bush also has pleaded not guilty to federal hate crime charges.
Mom sentenced to 5 years in connection to baby’s death
HOPKINSVILLE — A judge has sentenced a Kentucky woman to five years in prison in connection to the death of her infant son.
The Kentucky New Era reports Judge John Atkins handed down the sentence on Wednesday to Desiree Catlett, whose 9-month-old son Ja’Noah was found underwater in a bathtub in 2016.
Catlett entered an Alford plea in August to reckless homicide, which means she didn’t admit guilt but acknowledged there was enough evidence for a conviction.
Prior to her sentencing, defense attorney Eric Bearden asked the court to grant her probation, but Atkins said that would depreciate the seriousness of the case.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys said at Thursday’s hearing that they have more concerns about his mental health, and he needs further evaluation. His next hearing is set for Jan. 14.
