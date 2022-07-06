The Green River District Health Department’s latest COVID-19 case numbers showed a noticeable increase, according to its report released on Tuesday.
Between June 27 and July 3, the number of cases went from 408 in the previous week to 647 new cases, bringing the average up to 92 new cases per day, throughout GRDHD’s seven counties of Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster.
There were 364 new cases in Daviess County, an increase of 176 when compared to last week’s 188. Hancock had 21 new cases, a decrease of one case. Henderson reported 106 cases, up from 72 in last week’s report. McLean reported no additional cases compared to last week. There were 23 additional cases in Ohio County, and 12 more in Webster. Union county decreased by five cases.
Two new COVID-19 related deaths were reported in this report, a resident from Daviess County and one from Ohio County.
Clay Horton, director at GRDHD, said the numbers show that cases are increasing, and in the past couple of weeks, they have spiked dramatically.
“The trend is very obvious,” Horton said. “We do have just a lot of spread in the community; right now we are seeing a lot more cases and the rate those cases are increasing has picked up quite a bit. If you look back at just the last two weeks though, the pace of new admissions that are being reported to us really has accelerated.”
A majority of the new cases reported, Horton said, are most likely new subvarients, B.A.4 and B.A. 5, that are now the dominant strain of the virus in the United States.
Horton said there are numerous reasons for the increase in cases, including the temperature, which he said has likely driven people more indoors with air conditioning that makes it easier for the virus to spread.
“We’re in a different phase; the pandemic is not over and I think that’s what these numbers are showing us,” Horton said. “We don’t really have any widespread community mitigation efforts anymore.
With this new phase of the pandemic, Horton encourages people, especially those at high risk, to begin again to wear masks indoors and to be cautious when planning public events.
“I would encourage people to heed some caution right now, especially if you’re at high risk,” Horton said. “We don’t have indoor mask mandates. For the most part, people have resumed their normal lives, so that creates opportunities for the spread of COVID-19.”
Horton said hospitalizations for the virus are increasing, but not at an alarming level.
Brian Hamby, director of marketing at Owensboro Health, said the hospitalizations at the OH regional hospital went from 10 to 12 patients.
Hamby said some of the cases are “incidental,” meaning they originally came to the hospital for another reason and then tested positive, and some are there specifically for COVID-19.
Hamby said he does not believe the hospital has any patients in critical condition.
Horton said Daviess County had recently been moved into the “medium risk” for COVID-19.
Horton said it had been in low risk for nearly three months, but was moved up last Thursday by the CDC. The surrounding counties, with the exception of Union County, are in the medium or high risk COVID-19 community levels.
If the trend continues, Horton said Daviess County could move to the high risk classification by as early as next week.
“Right now, what I’m seeing in the data, I would not be surprised to see Daviess County classified as a high community level within this week,” Horton said.
Horton said COVID symptoms and severity will vary from person to person from hospitalizations to appearing as mild allergy symptoms. He advises caution as the county continues to see a spike in cases, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.