It’s December and the region is gearing up for the holidays with parades, caroling and light displays throughout the next several weeks.
“It’s that time of year. Everyone is doing Christmas right now,” said Jody Flener, with the Ohio County Tourism Commission.
In Daviess County, Panther Creek Park will be decorated with light displays for a drive-through tour each day from 6 to 9 p.m. for a $3 charge. The entrance is off of Wayne Bridge Road.
More than a dozen trees are decorated locally for the Holiday Forest Festival of Trees will be on display at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art. The display is available from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Legion Park in Owensboro will be decorated with light displays for a half-mile walking tour at J.R. Miller Boulevard and Legion Park Drive.
The Holiday Stroll at Smothers Park in Owensboro starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday with the lighting of the Christmas tree at 5 p.m. The entire event will run until 7 p.m.
Owensboro Dance Theatre’s annual Nutcracker performance is at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
In Hancock County, Hawesville will hold its Christmas parade at 1 p.m. on Saturday, starting at Harrison Street and U.S. 60.
Christmas in the Park in Lewisport is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 at Chapman Park on Fourth Street. The Lewisport Christmas parade will start at the Lewisport Community Center at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
In Ohio County, Beaver Dam will hold its Christmas parade at 5 p.m. Saturday starting at the Midtown Shopping Square down Main Street. There will also be carriage rides available.
Tickets are also available for An Old-Fashioned Christmas celebration at the Bill Monroe Homeplace in Rosine, which is from 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 14. The King’s Highway band will perform live bluegrass-stye Christmas carols. Tickets are $20 and are available in a limited amount.
A Christmas show for kids will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Rosine Barn off of U.S. 62 East, with a visit from Santa, Christmas stories and caroling.
In McLean County, Island will host a Christmas parade starting at 5 p.m. Saturday on First Street near Island’s Wooden Bridge, followed by a chili supper at the fire station off of Kentucky 85.
Sacramento will also be hosting its Christmas parade at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Parade participants will be welcomed at the Sacramento Lions Club Community Center following the parade for hot cocoa and doughnuts and a visit with Santa Claus.
The Livermore Christmas parade will be held at 5 p.m. Dec. 14 starting at Livermore Elementary School.
Calhoun will also host its Christmas parade at 2 p.m. on Saturday, at the McLean County Board of Education office off of Kentucky 136.
In Muhlenberg County, the Greenville Christmas parade will be on Saturday, which is Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. In order to pay tribute to the national holiday, the parade theme will be “Remembering our past and honoring our veterans.” It starts at 4 p.m.
The Thistle Cottage is hosting “The Jubilee of Trees” from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Cherry Street in Greenville throughout December, with pictures with Santa, cookies and cocoa. The event will feature 17 Christmas trees decorated by area businesses and organizations.
The Muhlenberg Community Theater presents live performances of “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The theater is on Main Street in Greenville.
cnetherton@mcleannews.com, 270-691-7360
