The Madisonville City Council has seven candidates for a high-profile job, including two who are related.
The deadline to seek the open Ward 6 council position passed Friday, with letters of interest from a former Hopkins County magistrate, a minister, a two-time candidate and others.
“I didn’t know,” salesman Bryson Johnson said when he was told he’s competing against his great-uncle, Bill McReynolds.
Both are relatives of council member Bobby Johnson, who died in February after more than a year of health problems. Bryson is a grandson, while McReynolds is a brother-in-law.
“It’s huge, in my opinion,” Bryson Johnson said from a training conference in Evansville. “I want to honor my grandfather.”
“Any kind of competition is stimulating to me,” McReynolds said. The president of the Concerned Citizens Society learned about Bryson Johnson’s letter through a City Hall employee. But McReynolds doesn’t consider the selection process a Madisonville version of Family Feud.
“If he gets the nod, I would support him 110%,” McReynolds said.
The five council members studied the letters at a special meeting in the mayor’s Conference Room but took no action on a replacement.
“They decided to seek more information,” City Clerk Kim Blue said afterward.
All seven are asked to submit resumes by Monday morning. Then the council could make a decision at Monday’s regular meeting. The appointment would be for the remainder of 2020.
“We could ask questions now to the ones that are here,” Councilman Adam Townsend said. “But if we question one, I think we should question them all.”
Townsend noted the weekend pause will allow the council to examine the submission letters closely and prepare questions.
In addition to Johnson and McReynolds, the other candidates for Ward 6 are:
• J. Wesley Lynn, a former Hopkins County Magistrate.
• Chad Menser, a past President of Hopkins County Young Professionals.
• Tony Smith, who has run twice for Ward 6 councilman.
• Glenda Wade, a minister with Bethel Outreach Ministries.
• David Webb, a former Director of Medical Center Ambulance Service.
All six council seats will be on the ballot in November. As of Friday, Menser was the only candidate to file in Ward 6, running as a Republican.
Smith’s letter says if he is selected, he will seek a full term as an independent. Other than Smith and Menser, none of the other letters mention this year’s election. The deadline for independents to file for office is Tuesday, June 2.
Also Friday, the council voted unanimously to accept a $557,115 bid for a new fire truck. America’s Bravest Equipment Company of Corbin submitted the only bid for a “Custom Rescue Pumper Fire Apparatus.”
Chief John Dunning says it’s necessary because two of the city’s seven large trucks failed on the same day last week. The company’s bid promises the new truck will be delivered within 90 days.
