Sandy and I went to Las Vegas after Christmas to visit our son.
First time we’d been able to do that in two years.
Dang COVID.
We flew Cape Air to Nashville, Nashville to Dallas and Dallas to Las Vegas.
An all-day trip — with masks on.
And we retraced the route coming home.
It was dark when we flew out of Nashville Saturday night and the city’s lights were spread out for miles.
My mind flashed back to the first time I flew over Nashville — and the first time I flew commercially.
It was Feb. 10, 1970.
My day had begun a little before 5 a.m., saying goodbye to my wife and my parents.
They drove me down to the courthouse, so I could report to the draft board.
Yep, I was bound for the U.S. Army.
At 6 a.m., Tommy, the other draftee, and I walked across the street to the Gulf station and climbed on a charter bus that was picking up others just like us all along the way to Memphis.
When we got to the induction center, they said we were too late to be drafted into the Marines.
The Marines were normally a volunteer service.
But they were running short of men that month.
I said a prayer of thanks.
I have nothing but the utmost respect for Marines.
But I did not want to be one.
Heck, I wasn’t even excited about being in the Army.
But nobody asked my opinion.
Finally, around sundown, they filled a plane with us and sent us on our way to Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to become soldiers.
The war machine in Southeast Asia was chewing up men and spitting them out.
And I guess most of us were afraid that would be happening to us in a matter of months.
But when you’re young and scared, you tend to hide it by acting, well, stupid.
Those flight attendants sure earned their money and deserved hazard pay for that night.
I had a window seat that night so long ago and I still remember flying over Nashville.
I wrote my wife to tell it that it looked like a country singer’s rhinestone coat all laid out.
It still does, but few country singers wear rhinestones these days.
I thought how lucky I was to be flying home with my wife Saturday night instead of being on my way to an uncertain future.
And I wished all the men on that plane 52 years ago — and all the other planes back then — could be doing the same.
But too many never came home.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.