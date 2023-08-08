In April, the Pub on Second began brewing its own beer and became the second brewery in downtown.
Brew Bridge, the first brewery in town since Owensboro Brewery closed in 1903, started making beer in July 2020.
This week, Brett Renfrow, formerly with Beaver Dam’s Uncrafted Territory, became head brewer at the Pub.
Uncrafted Territory closed last year.
Renfrow said in an announcement, “I started homebrewing in 2016 after receiving a Mr. Beer kit as a Christmas present. After really taking interest, my dad and I built an all-grain system to brew five-gallon batches. After a few of those batches, I knew that I had a real passion for brewing and wanted to take it to the next level.”
He said, “In 2018, we set out to start our own microbrewery, which ultimately became known as Uncrafted Territory. As a pharmacist by trade, and a self-taught brewer, this was a priceless adventure. I not only gained experience but learned so many invaluable lessons along the way.”
Renfrow said, “I am very excited to now be joining the Pub family. While continuing to do what I love, I fully intend to provide Owensboro and the region with a very high level of craft beer.”
His first beer for the Pub is “Mo Bro, BRO,” described as a “juicy, delicious NEIPA brewed with Mosaic and Sabro hops and a throwback to his ever popular ‘Brosaic’ NEIPA.”
A New England India Pale Ale is a style of IPA characterized “by big juicy hoppiness (without bitterness), refreshing fruity flavors (without any actual fruit) and a smooth, creamy mouthfeel.”
Bill Brown, managing partner of the Pub, said the brewery will produce the same amount of beer that it has been producing.
“Just hopefully a more consistent supply,” he said.
