After the polls closed Tuesday in the Kentucky House of Representatives District 12 race, incumbent Rep. Jim Gooch, a Providence Republican, beat Democrat challenger Art McLaughlin with more than 75% of the votes from Daviess, Hopkins, McLean and Webster counties.
Gooch said good name recognition in the district and that his voters knew what he had stood for in his years as representative helped him keep his seat.
With Gooch serving another term as representative, he said his first actions will be to pass the second year of the state budget and to work with Gov. Andy Beshear during January’s upcoming legislative session to manage the future challenges presented by COVID-19.
“It truly is an honor for me to serve as representative of the 12th District,” he said. “It’s something that I’ve done for several years, but I appreciate the people of giving me their confidence, and I want them to know that my door is open.”
McLaughlin said for the $800 spent on his campaign, he was satisfied with the more than 5,000 votes he received. He contributed his loss to a lack of funding since he decided he wasn’t going to spend more than $3,000 of his own money on the campaigning.
“If I had a chest of about $15,000, I believe I could have carried it off real easily,” he said.
While he was defeated in this race, McLaughlin said he will try again for the 12th District seat in the future.
“If I’m still living, and (in) four years from now, I’ll go again. This is the second time I’ve ran for it. I did a lot better this time than I did the first time,” he said.
