At a recent event to announce plans for a treatment center designed to help pregnant women and mothers with substance-abuse problems, speakers cited a report completed by the nonprofit Kentucky Youth Advocates as showing the need for such facilities in Daviess County.
Kentucky Youth Advocates has provided the Messenger-Inquirer with a copy of that report, which shows recent upticks in substance abuse and other problems in the region.
According to the report, the rate of women giving birth to babies with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS) — when a babies withdraw from substances they’re exposed to in the womb — increased from about 5.8 cases per 1,000 live births in 2015 to 15 per 1,000 in 2018. The region — which includes Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster — was approaching the statewide rate of 16.5 cases of NAS per 1,000 live births as of 2018.
The report also shows that the region surpassed statewide rates in 2018 of “adverse childhood experiences” such as abuse or neglect. The number of adults in the region who experienced four or more such traumas went from about 4% to 7% from 2015 to 2018 — compared to 6% to 7% for Kentucky during that same period, according to the report.
Additionally, adults in the region who reported experiencing a drug problem in the household increased from 10.9% to 16.4% from 2015 to 2018; adults who had a household member incarcerated when they were a child increased from 8.8% to 13.3% and adults who reported experiencing physical abuse grew from 13.7% to 17.7%, and adults who witnessed domestic violence as a child increased from 17.6% to 22.2% — all now exceeding statewide rates, according to the report.
Substance abuse problems have directly contributed to the destruction of families, the report said.
“When a child is removed from their home due to suspected abuse or neglect, the Department for Community Based Services tracks factors that impacted the decision to remove the child,” the report says. “The percentage of cases where substance abuse and mental health directly contributed to the decision to remove both increased between 2017 and 2019 for counties in the Green River region, and substance abuse directly contributed in more than half of cases in 2019.”
Though much of the data is five-years old or more, the report’s more recent statistics showed that state-wide drug overdoes increased 49% in 2020 and another 15% last year.
The report adds that many pregnant women are reluctant to seek treatment for their additions due to fears that government will confiscate their child.
“Once women are identified as using substances, many are unwilling to utilize resources because they fear punitive consequences for their substance use, such as criminal charges or the involvement of Child Protective Services” the report states.
That’s why institutions such as Freedom House — the planned drug treatment center announced last week — are so important to bring to Owensboro, stakeholders said at last week’s event.
“[Kentucky Youth Advocate’s] analysis of the data very quickly substantiated that we have a need for a facility like Freedom House in our community and this area, to serve this part of Kentucky,” said Hager Educational Foundation Executive Director Keith Sanders, whose organization committed $300,000 over the next three years to start a Freedom House here.
