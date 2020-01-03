Houston Hogg, a football pioneer whose legacy will extend far past his greatness on the gridiron, died on Thursday, according to the Daviess County High School football Twitter account, which read: “Sadden(ed) to hear the news of the passing of the groundbreaking @UKFootball Player and Daviess County standout Houston Hogg. His contributions to the game of football will not be forgotten.”
Hogg, a Hazard native who played football for Daviess County in the mid-1960s, was one of four African American men to break the color barrier at the University of Kentucky and in the Southeastern Conference in 1968, along with Nate Northington, Greg Page and Wilbur Hackett.
A statue was unveiled in their honor outside of UK’s Joe Craft Football Center in 2016.
At UK, Hogg was a reserve running back playing in 31 games and rushing 92 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns. Hogg also caught 20 passes for 135 yards during his three years with the Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.