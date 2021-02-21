January turned out to be a better month for retailers than anyone expected.
And the experts say that was partially because of those $600 stimulus checks.
The National Retail Federation said last week that sales were up 5.9% from December and 10.7% from the previous January.
And the previous January was before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
December had seen a 2.2% decrease in sales.
The U.S. Census Bureau counts sales in restaurants, bars and auto dealerships, which the retail federation doesn’t.
It reported that January sales were up 5.3% from December.
Economists were expecting a 1.1% increase, Refinitiv, a global provider of financial market data and infrastructure, said in a news release.
• Here’s something a little odd.
The Dayton Business Journal reported last week: “Just like equity markets, smaller cities often have more room to grow. The pandemic offered proof of concept, with remote workers flocking to midsize metros like Burlington, Vermont; Owensboro, Kentucky, and even Dayton, Ohio.”
Has anybody noticed those workers flocking to Owensboro?
• Five Below, which has an Owensboro store, continues to expand through the pandemic.
The company recently announced plans to open 170 stores during the next nine months.
It already has 1,051.
• And Aldi, the German discount grocer which also has an Owensboro store, says it plans to open another 100 stores this year.
• AAA says the average price of gas in Owensboro last week was $2.246 a gallon.
A news release says, “This is the result of increasing oil prices. Crude oil accounts for more than 50 cents of every dollar spent at the pump, and prices have been increasing since the beginning of the year.”
It adds, “Nearly 40 state averages are already more than they were last year, with half of those averages seeing double-digit increases.”
Gyro House, a Mediterranean restaurant, opened Friday in Lake Forest Town Center on Kentucky 54.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
