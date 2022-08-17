Chad Rhys hit a hole-in-one on Tuesday at Panther Creek Golf Course.
Rhys aced the No. 3 hole from 110 yards, using a 54-degree wedge.
Witnesses were Terry Rhys and Jon Masterson.
HOWARD CARDS ACE AT PANTHER CREEK
Scott Howard clubbed a hole-in-one on Sunday at Panther Creek Golf Course.
He aced the No. 11 hole from 110 yards, using a gap wedge. Witnessing the feat were Richie Ellis, Mike West and Rick Ellis.
