Rice plays for Team Kentucky in Prep Baseball Report

Ayden Rice was invited to play for Team Kentucky in the Prep Baseball Report Junior Future Games in Emerson, Georgia July 30 through Aug. 1. The three-day event is by invitation only, showcasing some of the top athletes from across the country.
Prep Baseball Report (PBR) is an amateur baseball showcase featuring invited players from ages 12-17. Its main purpose is to provide athletes with an opportunity to be seen by scouts and college coaches. There were more than 250 college scouts from SEC, ACC and Big 10 schools present at this event.
Team Kentucky played against teams from Michigan, Georgia, Arkansas and Pennsylvania. Rice spent some time on the mound and played centerfield.
Rice plays travel baseball for the 13U Kentucky Oilers and is the son of Jimmy and Brandy Rice. He is a 7th grader who also plays football and basketball at McLean County Middle School.
