Richard James Chiodo, 81, of Dawson Springs, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Baptist Health Hospital. Born Nov. 26, 1939, to the late Joseph and Margaret Chiodo of Minnesota, he was a proud U.S. Army veteran after serving for three years. He enjoyed watching nature as he fed the birds and squirrels, and he liked to garden. He could be found most mornings drinking his coffee while talking to friends at the local gas station.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Chiodo; grandson Michael Chiodo; and several brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 12 years, Janet Matheny Crick; children Norman and Sandra Chiodo, both of Minnesota; two grandchildren, Crystal and Tommy; one great-grandson; brothers Greg and Jim Chiodo; three stepchildren, Perry Crick, Jacqueline Hoard and Jonathan Crick; f
ive step-grandchildren; and six step-great-grandchildren.
A private service at Fort Snelling Veterans Cemetery in Minnesota will take place at a later date. Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville was entrusted with his care.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.bandyfuneralhome.com.
