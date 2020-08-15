Ed Riney, chairman of the Owensboro-Daviess County Airport Board of Directors, is stepping down.
Riney has been a member of the board since 2014 when he was appointed by Daviess Fiscal Court to replace Brenda Clayton. He has served as the board’s chair for more than three years.
In his time, Riney has been a part of aiding in various Essential Air Service contracts, strategic planning as well as the hiring of current airport director Rob Barnett.
Aside from his time on the airport board, Riney has served on various local boards, is the former Owensboro Riverport president and CEO, and a former publisher of the Messenger-Inquirer.
As the airport launches into its next 10-year master plan, Riney said now is the time to step down.
“I have served on several boards since my retirement,” said Riney, who has been retired for the past seven years. “We are beginning our 10-year master plan and it is time for a new chair that will be there while it is being implemented; it is a good time to step down. We are fortunate to have that Essential Air Services contract as well as the continued support of Allegiant Air. I am disappointed that we have not done a better job in creating economic development opportunities at the airport, but that will come. I had a good run and have enjoyed public service, and I fully believe that we are in a good situation at the airport.”
Through his professional career, Riney has been a tremendous community leader, said Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson.
“Ed has been involved in a lot of things and he as always been a good leader,” he said. “I felt comfortable with him in that capacity, but we will find a replacement and continue our progress forward.”
The court anticipates appointing a replacement for Riney in the coming weeks, but his leadership has been important in the growth of the airport, said Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly.
“Ed did a fine job as a board member and chairman,” he said. “He did a good job and we are sad to see him go.”
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
