Having dropped a heartbreaking 8-7 decision in 13 innings at Henderson on Tuesday night, the Owensboro RiverDawgs were looking to bounce back on Wednesday.
They did — and in a big way.
Getting a Herculean performance at the plate from Paul Coumoulos and a stellar pitching performance from Brock Lucas, the RiverDawgs dominated Franklin 9-3 in an Ohio Valley League baseball game at Chautauqua Park’s Independence Bank Field.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” RiverDawgs manager Vic Evans Jr. said. “We couldn’t let that loss at Henderson escalate into a losing streak.
“The guys are playing hard. We just need to work on our consistency, put together two or three wins in a row, and we’re going to be just fine.”
Coumoulos, batting third as the Dawgs’ designated hitter, hit a pair of towering home runs over the right-center field wall and finished with six RBIs.
Lucas, a right-hander, allowed just two hits in 5 1/3 innings as the starter.
“Paulie’s the heart of our order and he certainly delivered for us big time in this one,” Evans said. “Brock gave us some length as a starter tonight and we really needed for him to do that. He was in command and ahead in the count while he was out there — he’s been very good for us all year long.”
Owensboro jumped ahead 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning when Coumoulous drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to short left field.
In the second, a sacrifice fly off the bat of Steve Diaz pushed the Dawgs in front, 2-0, and in the third Coumoulos hit a solo homer to extend Owensboro’s lead to three runs.
The Dawgs broke things open with a six-run fifth — highlighted by a grand slam from Coumoulos and a two-run homer to left from catcher Jacob Roberts.
Franklin finally got on the board in the sixth when Kolby Wall delivered an RBI ground out to first.
The Duelers added two more runs in the ninth — getting an RBI single from Joey Johnston and a sacrifice fly from Carter Vraebel — but it was far too little, far to late for the visitors.
Kail Hill finished with three hits and two runs scored for Owensboro.
The RiverDawgs, who improved to 11-11 with the victory, return to the diamond on Thursday with a visit to Dubois County.
FRANKLIN 000 001 002 — 3 7 0
OWENSBORO 111 060 00x — 9 9 1
WP-Lucas. LP-Coleman. HR-Coumoulos 2, Roberts (O).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.