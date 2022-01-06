GREENVILLE — Robert Adrian “Sarge” Chance, 86, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
Mr. Chance was born Feb. 22, 1935, in Benton, Illinois. He was a custodian with the National Guard in Madisonville, and was a U.S. Army veteran.
He is survived by his sister, Carol Mae (Kenneth) Chance-Roberts; nieces, Cathy Ann Roberts and Lisa Kay (John) Roberts-Alms; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and long-time friend, Joe (Kim) VanHook.
Graveside funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Tower Grove Cemetery in Murphysboro, Illinois, with Joe VanHook officiating. Burial to follow. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
