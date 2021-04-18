Dean and Paula Roberts don’t just run a business.
Running is their business.
Last November, the pair of local long-distance runners created RyR — Run Your Race — which offers runners and triathletes comprehensive and customized coaching.
“We help them with challenges,” Dean said. “We can assign a week of training at a time and work around their schedules. We help people train for the major events. But we can emphasize all levels of running. We consider ourselves as a team.”
He started running in the third grade at the old Thruston Elementary School in the 1970s, when Arthur Marks encouraged him to join a group of students running in Yellow Creek Park.
“Except for a few injuries, I’ve been running ever since,” Dean said. “I ran the Boston Marathon twice.”
In 2016, he was in the Kona Ironman World Championship.
Paula started running 11 years ago when she was 43.
“I was an empty nester,” she said. “I had been on the sidelines, cheering for Dean and our two kids. But I decided to try it myself.”
Since then, she’s qualified for the Boston Marathon — running’s top event — four times.
“We were going last year and then COVID stopped it,” Paula said. “It’ll be back in October this year.”
And the family is hoping to be there.
Although RyR started in November, Dean said, “We had been doing it informally for several years. Everything is done virtually. We can coach people anywhere, but most are in this area.”
Paula said people can find tips for training online, but having your own coach is important.
“Two years ago, I decided I wanted to learn to play the violin,” she said. “But it wasn’t until I hired a teacher to customize my training that I was able to learn. Dean hired a coach to help him train for the triathlon.”
“We’ve helped quite a few triathletes,” Dean said. “The majority have been runners. Swimming is the hardest for most triathletes.”
He said he wishes the YMCA Lakewood Valley Triathlon in Whitesville hadn’t stopped a few years ago.
It was the only one in the area, Dean said. Now, Louisville and Bowling Green are the closest.
Paula has competed in five Ironman events and ran a marathon in Carmel, Indiana, two weeks ago.
Dean said one of their clients has run 20 marathons, “but some haven’t run any yet. Some miss a couple of workouts and we help them get back on track.”
Dean coached the Owensboro High School girls’ cross country team for five years and took three teams to state before resigning in 2007.
Paula was coaching the Owensboro Middle School cross country and track team even before she started running herself.
She said, “Our faith is very important to us. We want our athletes to have a personal relationship with the Lord. We pray for them.”
The RyR website — www.ryrenduranceteam.com — says, “While our primary mission is to help athletes set and reach fitness and performance goals, we understand that this must occur within the context of each athlete’s daily life. We strive to form an individual relationship with each athlete and make sure weekly training fits seamlessly into family life and work schedules.”
For more information, email RYRCoach@gmail.com.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.