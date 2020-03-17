Rodney Dwayne “Rooney” Lee, 50, of Madisonville, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 7, 1969, in Madisonville to the late Nora and Rodney Lee. Dwayne was formerly employed for 22 years with the State of Kentucky Highway Department as a heavy equipment operator where he was lovingly known as Opie to his coworkers and friends. He collected basketball cards and enjoyed watching UK basketball.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Sandy Smith, Kathy Allen and Kay Mills.
Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Lora Lee; son Justin (Jessica) Lee, of Madisonville; sisters Rhonda (Jerome) Rickard and Miranda (David) Sharp, both of Madisonville; granddaughters Zophia Lee and Ava Lee; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Tommy Hayes officiating. Burial to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Anton. The visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Jerome Rickard, Joe Johnson, Bradley Johnson, Ben Johnson, William Cotton, Cody Burbage, Josh Forehand and Dave Lindsey. Honorary pallbearer is Lisa Johnson.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
