Over the last several weeks, Chris Rodriguez has emerged as a bright spot for University of Kentucky football.
The redshirt sophomore running back, who churned out 108 yards against No. 5 Georgia’s stout defense a week ago, is currently the Wildcats’ leading rusher after entering the season as the third back on the depth chart. Through six games, Rodriguez has recorded 413 yards and four touchdowns on 75 attempts.
Rodriguez, a 5-foot-11, 224-pounder from McDonough, Georgia, has earned a reputation as a tough, bruising runner for the Wildcats.
“The way I play is the way I’ve always played my whole life,” Rodriguez said during a Zoom teleconference. “I don’t plan on changing it.
“If you can’t get me down, then why go down? My uniform looks good.”
For Rodriguez’s efforts, he’s earned acclaim throughout the UK fanbase as a potential starter for the remainder of the season.
After all, the Cats sit at 2-4 and have needed a spark in their offense.
According to Rodriguez, however, none of that matters to him.
“I’ve always been told just to be ready when my number’s called, so when my number’s called, I’m always ready,” he said. “What I can do, most of the other backs can do, but when we get in a game, it’s all about who has the hot hand.”
Lately, it’s been Rodriguez who’s had the hot hand. With reserve running back Kavosiey Smoke missing time with a rib injury, along with starter A.J. Rose struggling to find much running room, Rodriguez’s emergence has come at an opportune time for UK.
Still, he knows he can do better.
“I think I’ve played well,” Rodriguez said, “but some areas I think I need to work on — better protection, catching out of the backfield and things like that.”
The Wildcats were off Saturday, but they’ll look to get back into the win column this week when they host Vanderbilt. In the meantime, Rodriguez appreciates the extended break.
“I wouldn’t say I necessarily need it, but I’m thankful for it,” he said. “I get this week to relax, get my feet back under me and get my body to where it needs to be.”
Once UK returns to the field, though, Rodriguez doesn’t anticipate any widespread adjustments. Instead, he notes, it’s about fixing little things along the way.
“I feel like we can make a few changes here and there, but right now we found our style,” he said. “We’re gonna keep doing it until somebody stops it.
“All the teams try to stack the box (against us). If they’re not stopping it, that’s on them. We’re just gonna keep doing what we’re doing and perfecting everything else.”
