HORSE BRANCH —Roger Dale Ferguson, 73, of Horse Branch, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Ohio County on Aug. 18, 1946, he was the son of the late Milford Ferguson and Evelyn Renfrow McCarty. Mr. Ferguson was a truck driver for his whole life, retiring from LandStar. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Patty Lewis, and his grandparents, Forest and Maymee Renfrow.
Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Betty Jo Murphy Ferguson; a son, Jared (Lori) Ferguson, of Hartford; and several nieces and nephews.
Services and burial will be at later date. Care entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
