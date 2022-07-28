The 2022 Romeo and Juliet couples golf tournament will be at Windridge Country Club on Aug. 6-7.
Registration for the tournament is open through Sunday. There will be a practice round for the tournament on Aug. 5. Shotgun start will be at noon on Aug. 6 and at 11 a.m. on Aug. 7.
Cost for the tournament is $190 for non-members. For members, cost is $160. For questions call (270) 685-3639.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.