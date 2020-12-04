The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is getting ready for ROMP Fest 2021 on June 23-26.
And it’s joining with Jagoe Homes to promote a virtual band contest.
The winner gets a spot on both the main stage and the Jagoe After Party Stage in James Lambert Pioneer Village in Yellow Creek Park.
They also get paid for the performances and free lodging in town.
Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said he’ll begin announcing acts scheduled to perform in June soon after the first of the year.
This year’s festival was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
But with vaccinations scheduled to begin this month, there’s hope that by next summer things will be better.
The contest is open to any band that plays bluegrass or acoustic roots music.
Bands that enter must submit a video of up to six minutes that has been uploaded to YouTube or Vimeo.
The band has to say at the beginning that it is a submission for the ROMP band contest.
Bands can have between three and six members.
They can have three to six members and 75% of the members in the video have to still be with the band in June.
Deadline for submission is Jan. 31.
Voting begins on RompFest.com on Feb. 3 and continues through March 14.
The winner will be announced on March 17.
Joslin said he expects a large number of entries.
“We may have to cap the number at some point,” he said.
Voters can only watch so many bands to make a decision, Joslin said.
The band with the most votes wins the contest.
The Hall of Fame’s annual ROMP festival brought more than 26,500 bluegrass fans from 40 states and six countries — Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel and Uganda — to Yellow Creek Park in 2019.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
