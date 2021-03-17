ROMP will be returning to Yellow Creek Park in 2021.
But it's moving from its traditional date in late June to Sept. 15-18.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, which produces the show, said, "The health and safety of everyone who engages with ROMP Festival is our top priority. Based on input from public health officials, we feel confident moving forward with a fall date incorporating several logistics and operational changes to maximize the experience while minimizing the risk."
He said the lineup and ticket information will be released soon.
Joslin said the mid-September dates were chosen because he wanted to wait as late in the year as possible, but not go into October when the weather is unpredictable.
He said several bluegrass festivals are moving from the spring and early summer to the fall this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
