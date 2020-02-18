Rosemary Myers Purdy, 82, of Madisonville, KY, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her residence.
She was born in Madisonville on August 1, 1937 to the late Roselle Myers.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville. She graduated Valedictorian from Kentucky Wesleyan College and received her Master’s Degree in Elementary Education from Murray State University. She enjoyed a long career as a teacher in the Hopkins County School system.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Cleates E. “PeeWee” Purdy; son, Jeff (Lisa) Purdy; two daughters, Debbie (Eric) Habermehl of Madisonville and Beth (Dale) Clark of Russellville; six grandchildren, Brad (Michelle) Clark of Lexington, Mollie (Tyler) Meacham of Russellville, Meghan (Alex) Watkins of Auburn, Morgan (Nick) Russell of Madisonville, Abby (Lawson) Laster of Bowling Green, and Lauren (Ethan) Levill of Manitou. She was also the proud great grandmother of ten with two more expected in June.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Brad Clark, Nick Russell, and Alex Watkins officiating.
Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at 501 Sr. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
