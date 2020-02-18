MADISONVILLE — Roy Lee Mayes, 74, of Madisonville, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at Baptist Health in Madisonville. Mr. Mayes was born Sept. 16, 1945, in Muhlenberg County. He worked for Hibbs Electric as a electric motor mechanic, and was a member of Bethany Baptist Church. His favorite past time was karaoke, listening to gospel music, playing cards and spending time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Elmer Mayes; mother Maudie Mayes; brothers Elmer Mayes Jr., Harold Mayes, Nolan Mayes and Thomas Mayes; and sisters Thelma Harvey, Betty Browning and Pauline Reeves.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Carolyn Mayes; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Pastor Marvin Phillip officiating. Burial in Joines Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday after 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Roy Mayes Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330. Online condolences may be
made at www.tucker
