Ruby Lee Johnson White, 82, of Earlington, died on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Earlington.
She was a housewife and a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she served as a member of the ushers board and culinary committee.
She is survived by sons Dale (Phyllis) White Sr. and Carlos (Bridget) White; daughters Sheryl White, Cassandra White (Chris) Murphy, and Anglea Brown; sisters Rosie Johnson and Patricia (Nate) Jones; and brothers Leroy (Christy) Johnson and Lewis (Cleo) Johnson.
Service will be held at noon on Saturday at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington.
