Good day and hoping all the kiddos, teachers, school staff, bus drivers, and parents are ready for the beginning of a new school year. I hope all of you have had a great summer break, hoping the students are ready to return to learning, seeing all your friends and meeting new ones as well as new teachers for this beginning of another year. Prayers for all of you and prayers for another great year, everyone be safe as this new school year begins on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Everyone watch out for those that walk to school, the bus drivers and student drivers, and school staff.
Sacramento Baptist church recognized all the students and teachers at beginning of service this past Sunday, please take the time to place a name on the bulletin board for special prayers for the start of a new year. Aug. 6 will be Bible Study at the church at 11a.m. On Aug. 11, Deacon meeting at 5 p.m., and at 6 p.m., Worship, Kids Club and students.
Sacramento CP church Mid-Week Bible Study every Wednesday at 10 a.m., God's House of Hope food Distribution Aug .12 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Sessions meeting, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m., Men's prayer breakfast Aug .18 at 8 a.m., Sunny Acres trip, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. and LCWM meeting on Aug. 26 at 6:30 p.m.
Sacramento United Methodist church reminding everyone the emergency food bank will be open on Thursday, Aug. 8 and Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. to noon. United Methodist Women will meet on Monday Aug .12 at 6 p.m. All women are invited and encouraged to attend. Emmaus Style Gathering and Worship, this is offered as a chance for those who have attended Emmaus or Chrysalis.or who are interested in attending on, to gather together the third (3rd) Thursday of each month. There will be worship, a lay witness, communion, and a time of reflection. The night will end with fellowship and dessert. This will be on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. A reminder the Mountain Mission truck will be at the church on Aug. 21. Everybody's birthday will be held on Sunday, Aug .18 following the 11am worship, this potluck with the church furnishing the cake and ice cream. Come celebrate. There will be a gathering of Methodist from all over McLean Co, for evening worship at Calhoun UMC on Sunday Aug. 25th at 5pm. This will become an ongoing event taking place every couple of months and rotating from church to church.
I wish to send Christian Sympathy to the families of: Roy Brown, Jr., Eula Mae Hayes, Eddie Paxton, Jimmy Woodburn, Michael Day Rearden, (Jessica Coomes grandfather), and Sue Banks. Thoughts and prayers to each family as they mourn the loss of a friend and loved one.
Was glad to hear from the Ladies Bridge Club at Blue Jay Café last week, the winners of this game were, 1st Place -- Ruby Rickard, 2nd Place -- Elaine Revlett. Congratulation and hope you all continue to meet each week and prayers for these and others not able to play.
I was honored to be a part of the First Annual State of the County. This was hosted by the McLean County Chamber and Amanda Dame- McLean County Chamber president. The city Mayors, Ron Coleman-Calhoun, Betty Howard-Sacramento, Vickie Hughes-Island, and Jesse Johnson-Livermore, County Attorney-Donna Dant, McLean County PVA-Dale Ayers, Ed West-Judge Executive, and School Superintendent-Tommy Burrough, with closing remarks from Chamber Vice President-Mark Malloy. There were a great number of residents in attendance with special guest, Rep. Jim Gooch, Field Rep. for Congressman James Comer, along with intern Jordan Igleheart of McLean County. There was a lot of information and awareness heard at this First time meeting. We hope you enjoyed it thanks to all that came in support of this new idea for our County. Also present at the meeting entrance was Representatives and information on becoming a Census Taker for McLean County in 2020. You may ask about this at your City Hall and they will have information and send you in the right direction for how to apply for this.
Kenneth and I are excited about the month of August, we return to U of L hospital with an appointment with the Orthopetic Doctor group that did his surgery with the hope of being released to a normal life again. It has been a journey but one we know has brought him to where he is today. Thanks for all the thoughts and prayers once again, power of prayer is for real. Also, August is his birthday, one we celebrate the entire month. HeHe.
Happy birthday for those celebrating this week, Regina Shepherd, Sharon Walker, Cayden Crabtree, Shelia Bolton, Freddie Adkins, Myrtle Parm, Brandon Young, Paul Willyard, Josh Ogilby, Kelsey Carter, Debbie Thaxton, and others that celebrate this week.
Happy Anniversary to Lewis and Linda Johnson, Randy and Joy Pendley, Payton and Margaret Bullock, David and Kim Caswell, Russell and Glenna Yewell, Eric and Jennifer Payton, James and Tisa Davis, congratulations to each couple and may you be blessed with many more years together.
Please continue to pray for all those on the prayer list at your church and all those in hospitals, nursing homes, Sunny Acres, other facilities for medical reasons, for those suffering in any way. Pray for all the families affected by the shootings in Texas and Ohio, it is bad no matter where it is but let's thank for his hand upon us here in McClean and surrounding counties to us, that we have been spared this type of tragedy. Seems it's all around and so sad. Pray for our county, cities, and country and always for each other. Have a great week and be safe.
