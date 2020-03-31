The Salvation Army normally welcomes donated furniture, clothing, toys and other household items that can be sold inside its thrift store.
But with the current work and gathering restrictions due of the COVID-19 outbreak, Captain Aaron Abram said he’s had to stop receiving donations.
But Abram said people, however, are still dropping off trash bags and boxes filled with items.
“Over the weekend, my wife and I cleaned up what was out there but then (Monday) morning there already another pile starting to build,” he said.
Without having the manpower to sort through the donations, Abram said many of the items have to be tossed in the dumpster because he can’t allow the accumulation in the parking lot.
“We do not have staff on hand to process anything, which means we will either leave it in place and face fines from the city or put them in our dumpster and then have to have it emptied,” Abram said.
Abram said it costs at least $100 each time the dumpster is emptied, which is an expense he wants desperately to avoid during this time.
“We’re a nonprofit store so everything that we sell — once we paid our staff and our bills — goes back into our social service programs,” he said. “So that’s the issue we’re facing now. If I have to call and have the dumpster emptied for $100-plus, that’s $100 worth of food I can’t do, which is what we’re trying to do right now to serve our community.”
Two days a week — Tuesday and Thursday — the Salvation Army’s mobile feeding canteen travels to the parking areas of the Cadillac Motel, the Colonel House motel and low-income neighborhoods. People receive free bagged or boxed nonperishable food and frozen meat at those locations.
To ensure only necessary spending, Abram is requesting people, who may want to donate after spring cleaning, to refrain until the social restrictions are lifted.
“It’s a tough time because everybody is going to use this time to do their spring cleaning,” Abram said. “But if they have space in their house, stick in the garage or some corner. And when we open back up, just give us call. We can either come get it or they can bring it us.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
