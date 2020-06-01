Salvation Army to reopen thrift store Wednesday

As with most retail outlets, the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store has been closed for weeks because of the COVID-19 social distancing restrictions.
But according to Capt. Rebekah Abram, the store at 235 S. Ewing Road will reopen Wednesday.
Abram said the thrift store is an important revenue source for the Salvation Army’s social service programs.
“It helps with food for the community; utility assistance for the community — all of that money goes to help those programs,” Abram said.
The thrift store’s inventory is supplied through donations from the public.
It accepts clothing, furniture and household items, with prices varying depending on the condition of the items.
Abram said there are four employees and a couple of volunteers who are there to staff the store and sort through donations.
“We will be needing donations once the store reopens because we’ve gone three months without getting anything,” Abram said. “…We are good for the opening but we will need to replenish.”
Currently, COVID-19 restrictions won’t allow the Salvation Army to use its pick-up service. That means all donations must be brought to the store.
The store will start accepting donations on June 10 — one week after reopening.
Abram said furniture is among the most preferred donation because “it makes the most money.”
“When we start receiving donations, everything has to sit for 72 hours before anyone can touch them,” Abram said.
In the meantime, anyone with donations can call Abram at 270-685-5576 for more information.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.