LOUISVILLE — Samuel David Long, 38, of Louisville, died Sunday, May 9, 2021. Sam was born March 29, 1983, in Madisonville and was a member of the First Baptist Church there. Sam was a loving son and best friend to his mother, Sherry Hoard; to his deceased father, William David Long; and to his sister, Anna Long. He was also a much beloved grandson, nephew, cousin, lover, mentor and friend to many.
Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday followed by a remembrance service at 3 p.m. at Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home, 2428 Frankfort Ave., Louisville, KY 40206.
