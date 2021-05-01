Sandra Kay Baldwin, 67, of Dawson Springs, KY passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021 at her residence.
She was born November 13, 1953 to Jonell Sprouse. She was preceded in death by William Baldwin; and two brothers, Timmy Martin and Dewayne Shelton.
Sandra loved her grandkids, loved horses, and enjoyed watching Law and Order.
She is survived by two sons, Turkey (Jessie) Baldwin of Dawson Springs and Jerome (Cherish) Baldwin of Madisonville; mother, Jonell Sprouse; two sisters, Pam LaRoe and Pamela Blankenship; two brothers, Terry Martin and Tony Shelton; several grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday, May 3, 2021 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Bro. Steve Sandefur officiating. Burial will follow at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.