We, the residents of Owensboro, often forget the job our sanitation department performs day in and day out. And would we be in for a rude awakening if they missed us for a single week?
The barbecue festival again brought their dedication and work ethic to the forefront. As a downtown business owner, it's easy to watch the trash accumulate. From mid-day Friday through Saturday evening, it stacked up, not only along the riverfront and Second Street, but up and down the feeder streets as well. The aftermath is significant. Attendees enjoy the day and exit downtown. What's left behind is significant.
Early Sunday morning I returned to my store and was again amazed by our sanitation crew's services. It appeared as if no festival had occurred. How many of us would like to have faced their challenge, especially if it was our weekend off? Unsung heroes for sure! The department and those involved deserve our thanks and appreciation.
David Taylor
Owensboro
